Gray’s Best Awards 2015

Our editors review the best new gear in the world of hunting and fishing.

[Editorial Staff]

Given the bewildering array of magnificent sporting equipment available today, what does “best” really mean? We think it’s a product that tries a little harder, does something a little better, is a little more elegant—is somehow just more satisfying than similar products.

Each year our editors review hundreds of new rods and reels, shotguns and rifles, boots and jackets, and each year a few stand out in one way or another: a fly rod that comes alive in your hand, a jacket that becomes a part of you, a shotgun that you mount and swing—and that makes you just sigh.

A few times a year our editors fall in love with the best new gear on the market.

Turn the page and see for yourself.