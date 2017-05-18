Reading the Water

[by Michael Hill]

At daybreak,

the tall grass beaded

with silvery dew,

I crack open the cover

to a crisp, new page

of river and wade on in,

following along closely

as riffle, run, and pool

spill their stories,

each one a unique narrative

filled with boulders, overhanging branches

and undercut banks, but all flowing to the same conclusion:

the telltale riseform of a feeding trout,

its meaning rippling outward

into the morning,

where I grasp firmly,

strip out a bit more line,

and ready my cast.

Michael Hill’s poems have been published by Midwestern Gothic, Concho River Review, Verse Wisconsin, and Dos Gatos Press. He was a finalist in Garrison Keillor’s 2014 Love Letters contest, a call for poetry that drew more than 1,100 entries. He lives in Colorado.

