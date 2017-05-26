Watch the film “Convergence” and Win Guided Trips and More



(from http://www.conservationhawks.org/convergence/)

Conservation Hawks CONVERGENCE Giveaway

THE ULTIMATE WIN/WIN FOR ANGLERS

We want anglers to watch our new film CONVERGENCE, so we’re giving away some truly incredible trips and gear as an incentive. With a little luck, you can walk away with one of the following:

So what do you need to do?

First, watch CONVERGENCE on Vimeo, YouTube or Facebook. If you’ve already seen it in the Fly Fishing Film Tour, take a few minutes and watch it again. Then, in order to be eligible for one of our stellar trips or an epic piece of gear, CLICK ON THIS LINK and tell us the following:

Your favorite quote from the film. (Please be specific.) What have you done to share CONVERGENCE? Did you pass it around on Facebook? Did you e-mail it to your friends and ask them to watch it? Did you tweet out the link and your favorite quote? Did you write an epic poem about CONVERGENCE and send it to American Angler, Hatch, MidCurrent, Fly Fisherman or The Drake? We encourage creativity, and we’re looking for folks who really make an effort to get friends & family to watch the film and think seriously about climate change. What do you want to win, and why? Does the idea of fishing with a great guide just make you smile? Is there a particular river you’ve always wanted to visit? Do you really, truly need that new Orvis reel or those handsome Costa sunglasses? Please tell us which prize you’d like to win, and why it’s important to you. Who are you? Tell us about yourself. And please explain why we should pick you, rather than someone else. (No, we won’t share your personal information with anyone else.)

Share your favorite quote from the film, tell us what you’ve done to share CONVERGENCE, explain what you’d like to win (and why), and share whatever information about yourself that you’d like us to know. We will review all the entries and pick one winner for each prize. Oh, and a couple more things …

1) While we don’t require it, we’ll give extra credit to everyone who likes our Conservation Hawks Facebook page.

2) Anyone who donates $25 between now and June 14th will be entered in our incredible Musky Madness Raffle, with some truly unbelievable prizes – including 3 days of epic fishing hosted by Bob White.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONVERGENCE GIVEAWAY

By participating in the Giveaway, you agree to abide by all the rules & regulations.

Check out other films by Conservation Hawks:



