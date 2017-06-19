Still Waters, Silver Kings





Morning in the Nicaraguan jungle starts calmly enough. Humid, warm, the river slick and quiet. And then as dawn breaks, the first tarpon begin pushing mullet to the surface. Once they have them corralled, the life-anddeath dance between predator and prey takes full flight. One-hundred-pound silver kings chase one-pound baitfish, flipping them into the air and crashing like shattered glass.

With so much bait in the water, a hookup is anything but guaranteed. But when it does happen, chances are the fish will be all you can handle. Tarpon of more than 200 pounds are taken here; the biggest on this trip weighed 180. But because fishing starts at dawn and ends at dark— with a siesta in between—be careful what you wish for. This is a whole different level of rumble in the jungle.

