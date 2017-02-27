Southeastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE 2017)

SEWE 2017 was an absolute blast. From the dock dog competitions to the art gathered from around the world, visitors and locals alike got to experience a fun weekend under the sun. The Gray’s Sporting Journal staff took to Charleston’s Brittlebank Park to man the GSJ booth and to join in on the festivities. Here’s a highlight reel of what what happened this year, and what to expect in years to come..
Subscribe Today
Click here to receive the world's finest periodical of sporting art, literature, and photography.
Current Subscriber?
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription