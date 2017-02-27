Latest News, Video

Southeastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE 2017)

By · On February 27, 2017


SEWE 2017 was an absolute blast. From the dock dog competitions to the art gathered from around the world, visitors and locals alike got to experience a fun weekend under the sun. The Gray’s Sporting Journal staff took to Charleston’s Brittlebank Park to man the GSJ booth and to join in on the festivities. Here’s a highlight reel of what what happened this year, and what to expect in years to come..

