Partridge Country



This film is part of the Project Upland video documentary series from Dangerous Cow Publishing. For this installment, the crew joins in on a “Partridge” hunt in the hills of New Hampshire with a few locals, who explain the history and the reasoning for their unorthodox approach to upland bird hunting–without the use of dogs.

For more videos from Dangerous Cow Publishing, go to vimeo.com/dangerouscow.

