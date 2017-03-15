March Merkin 2017 – Permit Tournament & Silent Auction



The March Merkin 2017 tournament and silent auction are in full swing and have currently raise over $32,000 to support permit research in the future, attract anglers to the Florida Keys, and help improve the permit fishery in Florida and elsewhere. You still have time to bid on items in the silent auction and get great gear at unheard of prices. Check it out at marchmerkin.auction-bid.org and don’t forget to expand the “Auction Items” menu to see all of the great gear up for bid!

