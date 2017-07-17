IFTD 2017 New Product Showcase Winners Announced

The fly-fishing industry voted on the best new products for 2017 in Orlando

Orlando, FL, July 13, 2017: More than 330 attendees of International Fly Tackle Dealer voted for their favorite new products for 2017/18. In total, 30 categories were represented, from fly rods and waders to fly hooks and gift items. The voting occurred in a secure space separate from the manufacturers, and the results are calculated by code, ensuring the winners are kept a surprise until the official announcement.

American Fly Fishing Trade Association Chairman Michael White announced the winners at the annual “Party at the Pond” event on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Sage Salt HD took home the coveted “Best of Show” Award, Orvis won three awards for their new waders / outerwear and Simms Fishing Products took four awards.

A complete listing of the winners and categories are included below:

Men’s Wading Boots: Orvis — Ultralight Wading Boot

Men’s Waders: Simms Fishing Products — G3 Wader

Men’s Outerwear: Simms Fishing Products – G3 Guide Tactical Jacket

Men’s General Apparel: Simms Fishing Products — SolarFlex Armor Shirt

Women’s Waders: Orvis — Women’s Ultralight Waders

Women’s Outerwear: Orvis — Pro Wading Jacket

Women’s General Apparel: Simms Fishing Products — Women’s BiComp LS Shirt

Women’s Wading Boots: Korkers, LLC — Women’s Dark Horse Boot

Accessories Under $100: Fishpond, Inc. — Quickshot Rod Holder

Gift Items Under $100: DeYoung Studios — DeYoung Gift Wrap

Fly Rod — Freshwater: Scott Fly Fishing — The G Series

Fly Rod — Saltwater: Sage Fly Fishing — Salt HD

Reel – Freshwater: Abel — SDF (Sealed Drag Fresh)

Reel – Saltwater: Nautilus Reels — GTx

Fly Line — Freshwater: RIO Products — IT Single-Handed Spey 3D

Fly Line — Saltwater: RIO Products — Direct Core Flats Pro

Leader / Tippet: RIO Products — Big Nasty

Fly Hooks: Stealth Fly Products — Stealth Hooks & System

Fly Tying Vices & Tying Tools: TMC Magnetic Bobbin, Fine — Umpqua Feather Merchants

Fly Tying Materials: Fair Flies — Composite Brushes

Youth Product: Redington — Minnow Outfit

Fly Pattern — Freshwater: Flymen Fishing Company — Double Barrell Bass Bug

Fly Pattern — Saltwater: Umpqua Feather Merchants — Chicone’s Tuscan Bunny

Fly Box / Storage System: Umpqua Feather Merchants — UPG HD Mag Midge Fly Box

Eco-friendly Product: Fishpond, Inc. — Submersible Backpack

Luggage (Bags, Backpacks): Fishpond, Inc. — Grand Teton Rolling Bag

Entertainment / Education: Stackpole Books / Lyons Press — Orvis Fly Fishing Guide

Chest Pack / Vest: Fishpond, Inc. — Submersible Lumbar Pack

Boat / Personal Watercraft: Creek Company — T. Rex 9.8 Mini Drifter

Best of Show: Sage – Salt HD