IFTD 2017 New Product Showcase Winners

July 17, 2017

IFTD 2017 New Product Showcase Winners Announced

The fly-fishing industry voted on the best new products for 2017 in Orlando

Orlando, FL, July 13, 2017: More than 330 attendees of International Fly Tackle Dealer voted for their favorite new products for 2017/18. In total, 30 categories were represented, from fly rods and waders to fly hooks and gift items. The voting occurred in a secure space separate from the manufacturers, and the results are calculated by code, ensuring the winners are kept a surprise until the official announcement.

American Fly Fishing Trade Association Chairman Michael White announced the winners at the annual “Party at the Pond” event on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Sage Salt HD took home the coveted “Best of Show” Award, Orvis won three awards for their new waders / outerwear and Simms Fishing Products took four awards.

A complete listing of the winners and categories are included below:

Men’s Wading Boots: Orvis — Ultralight Wading Boot 

Men’s Waders: Simms Fishing Products — G3 Wader 

Men’s Outerwear: Simms Fishing Products – G3 Guide Tactical Jacket 

Men’s General Apparel: Simms Fishing Products — SolarFlex Armor Shirt 

Women’s Waders: Orvis — Women’s Ultralight Waders 

Women’s Outerwear: Orvis — Pro Wading Jacket 

Women’s General Apparel: Simms Fishing Products — Women’s BiComp LS Shirt 

Women’s Wading Boots: Korkers, LLC — Women’s Dark Horse Boot 

Accessories Under $100: Fishpond, Inc. — Quickshot Rod Holder 

Gift Items Under $100: DeYoung Studios — DeYoung Gift Wrap 

Fly Rod — Freshwater: Scott Fly Fishing — The G Series 

Fly Rod — Saltwater: Sage Fly Fishing — Salt HD 

Reel – Freshwater: Abel — SDF (Sealed Drag Fresh) 

Reel – Saltwater: Nautilus Reels — GTx  

Fly Line — Freshwater: RIO Products — IT Single-Handed Spey 3D 

Fly Line — Saltwater: RIO Products — Direct Core Flats Pro 

Leader / Tippet: RIO Products — Big Nasty 

Fly Hooks: Stealth Fly Products — Stealth Hooks & System 

Fly Tying Vices & Tying Tools: TMC Magnetic Bobbin, Fine — Umpqua Feather Merchants 

Fly Tying Materials: Fair Flies — Composite Brushes 

Youth Product: Redington — Minnow Outfit 

Fly Pattern — Freshwater: Flymen Fishing Company — Double Barrell Bass Bug 

Fly Pattern — Saltwater: Umpqua Feather Merchants — Chicone’s Tuscan Bunny 

Fly Box / Storage System: Umpqua Feather Merchants — UPG HD Mag Midge Fly Box 

Eco-friendly Product: Fishpond, Inc. — Submersible Backpack 

Luggage (Bags, Backpacks): Fishpond, Inc. — Grand Teton Rolling Bag

Entertainment / Education: Stackpole Books / Lyons Press — Orvis Fly Fishing Guide 

Chest Pack / Vest: Fishpond, Inc. — Submersible Lumbar Pack 

Boat / Personal Watercraft: Creek Company — T. Rex 9.8 Mini Drifter

Best of Show: Sage – Salt HD 

 

