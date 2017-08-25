Featured Photographer
Green Dynamite by Brian Grossenbacher
In late summer every year, shop staff for Schultz Outfitters hit the North Woods rivers of Northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula just for themselves. Gray’s contributor Brian Grossenbacher was there to capture the action. For more information, contact team@schultzoutfitters.com or go to schultzoutfitters.com.
