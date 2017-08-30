Companies Step Up For Victims of Hurricane Harvey



More and more brands, both big and small, are stepping up to the plate to help those who have been affected by the devastating hurricane that has left the Texas coast in dire need. Below are just a few ways that you can help send much-needed aid to the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

YETI Donates 100% of Online Sales

HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF

The Gulf Coast has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. Join us in supporting recovery by donating to the American Red Cross or the Operation BBQ Relief, two organizations which are providing food, clothing, and shelter to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. If you can, please donate to the American Red Cross here and Operation BBQ Relief here.

Additionally, YETI is donating 100% of sales from YETI.com and our Flagship store on September 1st directly to relief funds for the Gulf Coast region. Orders must be placed by 11:59pm CST on Friday, 9/1. YETI Flagship is open from 10am-8pm on 9/1. Applicable to available inventory only.

Howler Brothers T-Shirt Fundraiser

Our home is in Texas. Our headquarters is in Austin, but we have friends and neighbors all over this State. Like everyone, we are deeply feeling the current situation in our State and looking for ways to help. We are launching the Howler for Harvey T-Shirt with 100% of all proceeds going directly to relief efforts in Texas. We will research the best places to impact the effort and direct our donation accordingly. Get a shirt and help out. Please.

Hell’s Bay Boatworks T-Shirt Fundraiser

We want to do everything we can to help the great state of Texas during this crisis. So right now, we are selling shirts to raise money for those most in need.

All proceeds will be donated to the Texas Red Cross.

