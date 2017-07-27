Bonefish & Tarpon Trust’s 6th International Science Symposium

Coral Gables, FL—Bonefish & Tarpon Trust’s 6th International Science Symposium will take place November 10—11, 2017, at the Bonaventure Resort and Spa, in Weston, Florida. Open to anglers, scientists, conservationists, and fishing industry representatives, this global gathering will also kick off BTT’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

“This year’s symposium promises to be the largest and most significant in our history,” says BTT President Jim McDuffie. “We have assembled the foremost scientists in the ‘flats’ world to present their latest research findings on bonefish, tarpon and permit, and explain how newly acquired knowledge will benefit the conservation of our fisheries.”

In addition to presentations by leading scientists, the Symposium will spotlight angling legends who will share their time-tested techniques for catching the iconic gamefish of the flats. Andy Mill, Chico Fernandez, C.A. Richardson, Steve Huff, and Rick Ruoff will be among the greats on hand to offer instruction on an indoor casting lane.

New to this year’s symposium is a Flats Expo, showcasing the products and services of industry leaders, from the latest technical developments in the sport to world-renowned fishing lodges and outfitters. Fly tying and photography clinics, and an Art & Film Festival also highlight the schedule, along with a banquet honoring conservation heroes. Dinner guests will have the chance to compete for auction items, including bucket-list destination trips, fine art, top-of-the-line spin and fly-fishing gear, and a special BTT 20th Anniversary trip to fish and conduct research with BTT-affiliated scientists.

As always, the role of science-based approaches to conservation will be the centerpiece of the event, featuring presentations and Q&A about the latest research on bonefish, tarpon, permit—the species, their habitats, and the larger fisheries they support—as well as panel discussions on how science is guiding BTT initiatives in Florida and across the Caribbean Basin. Of special note will be several recently concluded studies that aim to benefit the Florida fishery.

“One of the best things about the Symposium is that everyone is able to see how the research informs conservation, and how this helps to protect and restore flats fisheries. It really is unique to be able to participate in this process and see it at work, from start to finish,” says Dr. Aaron Adams, BTT Director of Science and Conservation.

BTT Mission Statement: To conserve and restore bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats through research, stewardship, education and advocacy.

To obtain a media pass, please contact Nick Roberts: nick@bonefishtarpontrust.org

For sponsorship information, please contact Mark Rehbein: mark@bonefishtarpontrust.org

Evening Activities

Flats Expo: Friday and Saturday

Film and Art Festival: Friday

Silent Auction and Banquet – Saturday

Planned Sessions:

Andy Mill Tarpon Clinic

Photography Clinic with Pat Ford

Adventure Travel Panel

Light Tackle Techniques for the Flats Clinic with C.A. Richardson

SUP Fishing Clinic

Fly Tying Clinics

Fix Our Water Discussion Panel

Bonefish Expert Discussion Panel

Tarpon Expert Discussion Panel

Permit Expert Discussion Panel

International Expert Discussion Panel

Angling Legends Panel

Art & Film Festival (Friday Evening)

Bonefish Science Session

Permit Science Session

Tarpon Science Session

Bahamas Initiative

Keys Initiative

And More…

Legend Clinics

Rick Ruoff, Steve Huff, Chico Fernandez, C.A. Richardson, Diana Rudolph, Jerry Siem

