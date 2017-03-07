Ed Anderson at Western Heritage Art Show

BOZEMAN, MONTANA—Join contemporary fine artist Ed Anderson for a benefit and preview of new works on Monday, March 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The River’s Edge-West in Bozeman, Montana. Proceeds from Anderson’s art sales will benefit the Trout Unlimited Madison-Gallatin Chapter. Anderson will be present for this preview event and his work will also be available March 15-19 for the Western Heritage Art Show during Western Art Week at the Executive Meeting Room on the second floor at the Great Falls – Holiday Inn. Come see and preview Anderson’s bold lines and bright colors in 15 new pieces at The River’s Edge preview and on exhibition for the Western Heritage Art Show in Great Falls, Montana.

Among the many outlets in which Anderson’s work is featured, he is the cover artist for the 40th anniversary Gray’s Sporting Journal. Anderson is also the featured artist for the 2017 Sun Valley Summer Symphony, Fly, Rod and Reel Spring 2017 and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation 2016. In addition, Anderson is a contributor to BigLife Magazine and Sporting Classics. His larger than life canvases capture the spirit of Americana and his journals have been featured in many international publications as well.

In addition to being a working artist, Anderson is a former Air Force officer transplanted to the mountains of Idaho from Minneapolis. His style has evolved from a lifetime with art and architecture. Anderson creates his work in his home studio overlooking the Boise River on the eastern edge of town.

“I strive to catalog Americana,” said Anderson. “My subjects are derived from my vast experience in the outdoors, where I spend much of my time.”

Anderson plans and executes extensive travels, which push him to investigate things unique to the U.S. On any given day, he may work on a landscape at his No Business Lodge, chase down a tarpon fish on the flats in Florida for a prize photo, or he could be in the rodeo chutes sketching the moment a bull tears out with a rider on his back. No matter where Anderson may be located, he’s always trying to capture his experience with his gestural style—big, bold, colorful and engaging.

To contact Anderson, make an appointment or preview his work, email Anderson at edandersonart@gmail.com or call (208) 724-6991. For more information, visit www.edandersonart.com.

Event Contact:

The River’s Edge-West

59 North Star Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Reba Brinkman

406-586-5373