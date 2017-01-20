2017 Gear & Products From Vegas SHOT Show



APPAREL & OUTERWEAR

1) Carhartt – Upland line

Carhartt has unveiled its new Upland line of outerwear; including the Upland jacket, pant, vest, and matching hat. As with most things Carhartt, this gear is field-tested and tough. These product are well designed with plenty of thought given to gear and appropriate space and storage for everything you’ll need for your next hunt.

More at Carhartt.com.

2) Danner – Powderhorn boot

Danner has been making quality handcrafted boots since the 1930s. Their quality has only grown since their inception, and the new Powderhorn is a perfect example of this unrivaled craftsmanship. This boot is not for sale, as of yet, but it will begin its journey to the shelves in 2017.

Stay in the loop at www.danner.com.

3) Lacrosse – Aero Elite

New quilted insulation is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to reasons to talk about Lacrosse’s new Aero Elite waders. These waders are lighter, tougher, and provide a level of warmth not available before in breathable waders.

Check for the Aero Elite’s debut on www.lacrossefootwear.com.

4) Lowa – Arco & Irox boots

This year, Lowa will be unveiling two new boots, the Arco and Irox, and both are superior in their ability to provide both comfort and support when taking to the rugged terrains of the highlands.

Check for the debut of these boots at www.lowaboots.com.

5) Sitka Gear – new Subalpine & women’s line

This year, Sitka will be unveiling its new SUBALPINE product line. Designed for big game hunters who don’t let the summer heat deter them from the hunt, this SUBALPINE gear is the lightest system they have yet to create and features a new camo pattern designed specifically for close range cloaking when the hunt is at it’s most crucial moment.

Another huge step forward for Sitka will also be the unveiling of it’s 2017 women’s lineup. This new line is tested tough and designed specifically for women who test their mettle in the field pursuing big bucks and perfect shots.

www.sitkagear.com/subalpine / www.sitkagear.com/womens

GUNS

1) Benelli – Black Eagle III

Benelli has completely redesigned their flagship 12- gauge for 2017. The improved ergonomics and design of the Black Eagle III result in a nicely balanced and comfortable shotgun ready for whatever winged quarry you pursue. Available in black, Realtree (Max5), Gore Optifade (Timber), and MossyOak (Bottomland) camouflage.

Full details at www.benelliusa.com.

2) Browning – BAR Mark II Safari 100th Anniversary

This 100th anniversary commemorative BAR Mark II Safari from Browning is one you have to see to believe. The detailed scroll engraving captures the historic context of the BAR’s famed history at browning. This is a truly limited edition as only 100 will be manufactured and sold. For more info on this historic rifle, go to www.browning.com.

3) Caesar Guerini – Essex Limited Gold

Caesar Guerini is known best for the aesthetic appeal of their traditional over/under shotguns. These Italian works of art are created from Turkish Circassian walnut, and contain highly ornate checkering and engravings throughout. The Essex Limited Gold, like all of Guerini’s firearms, stands out from the crowd with style and precision handling.

Look for the Essex Gold’s unveiling at gueriniusa.com.

4) Weatherby – Mark V Deluxe

The Mark V is a staple amongst Weatherby’s highly-regarded firearms repertoire. The Mark V Deluxe, however, is in a category all of its own. The classically styled Deluxe sports a Claro walnut Monte Carlo stock that is equally as ergonomic in design as it is beautiful. The diamond point checkering and maplewood accents only add to the appeal and overall craftsmanship of this well-balanced bolt-action.

For more info on the Weatherby – Mark V Deluxe go to www.weatherby.com.

GEAR & ACCESSORIES

1) L.L. Bean – Hunter’s Carry Case

The Hunter’s Carry Case has very well thought out storage compartments that will fit everything you need for a day in the field at a price you can’t afford to miss. Shorter versions are also available for break-down guns.

This product is not yet available, but keep an eye out for it’s 2017 unveiling at www.llbean.com .

2) SOG Knives – SYNC II (Bead Blasted)

The functionality of a multi-tool is useless if you don’t have it on hand when you need it. The Syncs are multi-tools designed to be easily worn with the detachable base as a belt buckle or simply clipped on a pack strap or boot. That way, anywhere you go, your multi-tool is there with you. THE SYNC II comes with a selection of frequently used components that are available at a moment’s notice to save the day anytime and anywhere.

For more info go to www.sogknives.com/sync-ii .

3) Flambeau (MAD Calls) – Double Standard turkey call

This slick new turkey call from Flambeau Outdoors is appropriately titled the “Double Standard” for it’s dual capabilities as a cherry wood box call and a slate call–which is built into the bottom. A handy and innovative tool for the minimalist turkey hunter who wants more from his or her gear.

Keep an eye out for its unveiling in Spring 2017 at www.flambeauoutdoors.com.

4) Filson – Tin Cloth Chest Pack

Filson’s new chest pack goes above and beyond, in terms of storage and style. The Tin Cloth chest pack is built with comfort in mind and has a very cool built-in fly box panel that folds down to display a healthy-sized chunk of real estate for all your bugs.

The Tin Cloth chest pack will be available later in 2017 at www.filson.com.