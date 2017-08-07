(from The San Fransisco Chronicle)
August 7, 2017 Updated: August 7, 2017 12:05am
A student is never above the teacher, according to the legends in many cultures. But last week, 13-year-old Maxine McCormick, who grew up in San Francisco, beat her teacher, Hall of Famer Chris Korich, in the National Casting Championships held in San Jose.
