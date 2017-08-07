A student is never above the teacher, according to the legends in many cultures. But last week, 13-year-old Maxine McCormick, who grew up in San Francisco, beat her teacher, Hall of Famer Chris Korich, in the National Casting Championships held in San Jose.

“She beat me,” Korich said in a call from the event. “Maxine McCormick just beat me.”

Regardless of age or gender, Maxine ranked fourth in North America in flycasting accuracy, earned a spot on the All America team for the third straight year and beat her world-champion coach, Korich, in flycasting-accuracy combination events.

“The kids are taking over,” Korich said. “You can see the future. You can look around the world in every country. It’s the kids from the Bay Area who are rising.”

Last year, at the world championship in Estonia, Maxine became the youngest gold-medal winner at a world-class sporting event in history when she won the women’s event. She shared the stage with her coach, Korich, who won the men’s world championship.

Last week, at the casting ponds in Campbell, Maxine scored 98 points out of a possible 100 in Trout Fly Accuracy. In this event, casters use fly rods, such as in the movie, “A River Runs Through It,” and then cast to small rings floating on casting pools.

Maxine said she learned how to flyfish for trout with her dad, Glenn, in the streams of Northern California and honed the flycasting art at the ponds in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Her scores in multiple events secured her spot as America’s No. 1 female caster.

Another youngster from the Bay Area made a national imprint. In the age 9-12 division, Michael Han of Los Altos scored a 94 in trout-fly accuracy. “That is astounding,” Korich said. “This is only 12 months after he learned to play target-casting games for fun.”

Maxine’s little brother, Tobias McCormick, 6, swept the plug-accuracy events in the division for those 8 and younger.

The following casters from the Bay Area won spots on the All-America team: Maxine McCormick; Korich, Oakland; John Thiele, Oakland; Rene Gillibert, Oakland; Donna O’Sullivan, Daly City.

Tom Stienstra is The San Francisco Chronicle’s outdoors writer. Email: tstienstra@sfchronicle.com Twitter: @StienstraTom