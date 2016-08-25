The annual Sitka Gear “DIVERGE Photo Contest” gets underway September 1, offering daily prizes for the most captivating hunting images submitted by Sitka customers, athletes, and tribe members. Now in its fifth year, the DIVERGE contest encourages hunters and shutterbugs to think outside the box when it comes to capturing those special moments afield that we all live for—from big game to waterfowl. Grip and grins won’t cut it here, so get creative, start snapping those photos, and you might just win some great swag from one of the most innovative apparel companies in the hunting industry, winner of multiple Gray’s Best Awards.

Click here for official contest rules and prizes.

Here are a few previous winners to get you inspired!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



