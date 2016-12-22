Gray’s Best 2017

Our Top Choices for Angling and Hunting Gear in 2017.

[Editorial Staff]

Given the bewildering array of magnificent sporting equipment available today, what does best really mean? We think it’s a product that tries a little harder, does something a little better, is a little more elegant—is somehow just more satisfying than similar products.

Like Gray’s itself.

Each year our editors review hundreds of new rods and reels, shotguns and rifles, boots and jackets, and each year a few stand out in one way or another: a fly rod that comes alive in your hand, a jacket that becomes a part of you, a shotgun that you mount and swing—and that makes you just sigh.

A few times a year our editors fall in love.

Turn the page and see for yourself.

