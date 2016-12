25 Horse pays tribute to those hunters willing to get after the rugged timber in hopes of a stack of green by the end of the morning. I have gown a deep respect for these hunters as the timber is one of the most unforgiving waterfowl environments a duck hunter can enter. It brings out the true and un hindered passion of us duck hunters to the fullest. We salute you all and hope you enjoy the film!

– Ben Potter, CANA Outdoors