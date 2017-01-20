2017 Gear & Products From Vegas SHOT Show

APPAREL & OUTERWEAR

1) Carhartt – Upland Line

Carhartt has unveiled its new Upland line of outerwear; including the Upland jacket, pant, vest, and matching hat. As with most things Carhartt, this gear is field-tested and tough. These product are well designed with plenty of thought given to gear and appropriate space and storage for everything you’ll need for your next hunt.

More at Carhartt.com

2) Danner – Powderhorn Boot

Danner has been making quality handcrafted boots since the 1930s. Their quality has only grown since their inception, and the new Powderhorn boot is a pefect example of this unrivaled crafstmanship. This boot is not for sale, as of yet, but it will begin its journey to the shelves in 2017.

Stay in the loop at www.danner.com

3) Lacrosse – Aero Elite

New quilted insulation is just the tip of the iceburg when it comes to reasons to talk about Lacrosse’s new Aero Elite waders. These waders are lighter, tougher, and provide a level of warmth not available before in breathable waders.

Check for the Aero Elite’s debut on www.lacrossefootwear.com

4) Lowa – Arco & Irox Boots

This year, Lowa will be unveiling two new boots, the Arco and Irox, and both are superior in their ability to provide both comfort and support when taking to the rugged terrains of the highlands.

Check for the debut of these boots at www.lowaboots.com

5) Sitka Gear – New Subalpine & Women’s Line

This year, Sitka will be unveiling its new SUBALPINE product line. Designed for big game hunters who don’t let the summer heat deter them from the hunt, this SUBALPINE gear is the lightest system they have yet to create and features a new camo pattern designed specifically for close range cloaking when the hunt is at it’s most crucial moment.

Another huge step forward for Sitka will also be the unveiling of it’s 2017 women’s lineup. This new line is tested tough and designed specifically for women who test their medal in the field persuing big bucks and perfect shots.

www.sitkagear.com/subalpine / www.sitkagear.com/womens

GEAR & ACCESSORIES

1) L.L. Bean – Hunter’s Carry Case

The Hunter’s Carry Case has very well thought out storage compartments that will fit everything you need for a day in the field at a price you can’t afford to miss. Shorter versions are also available for break-down guns.

This product is not yet available, but keep an eye out for it’s 2017 unveiling at www.llbean.com

2) SOG Knives – SYNC II (Bead Blasted)

The functionality of a multi-tool is useless if you don’t have it on hand when you need it. The Syncs are multi-tools designed to be easily worn with the detachable base as a belt buckle or simply clipped on a pack strap or boot. That way, anywhere you go, your multi-tool is there with you. THE SYNC II COMES WITH with a selection of frequently used components that are available at a moment’s notice to save the day anytime and anywhere.

www.sogknives.com/sync-ii

3) Flambeau (MAD Calls) – Double Standard Turkey Call

This slick new turkey call from Flambeau Outdoors is appropriately titled the “Double Standard” for it’s dual capabilities as a cherry wood box call and a slate call–which is built into the bottom. A handy and innovative tool for the minimalist turkey hunter who wants more from his or her gear.

Keep an eye out for its unveiling in Spring 2017 at www.flambeauoutdoors.com

4) Filson – Tin Cloth Chest Pack

Filson’s new chest pack goes above and beyond, in terms of storage and style. The Tin Cloth chest pack is built with comfort in mind and has a very cool built-in fly box panel that folds down to display a healthy-sized chunk of realestate for all your bugs.

The Tin Cloth chest pack will be available later in 2017 at www.filson.com

